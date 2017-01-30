COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos linebacker Todd Davis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Denver Public Schools Superintendent Talks To Refugee Students

January 30, 2017 4:53 PM
Filed Under: Denver Public Schools, Donald Trump, DPS, South High School, Tom Boasberg

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Public Schools Superintendent Tom Boasberg met with refugee students to discuss President Donald Trump’s order barring travelers from seven Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

Boasberg met with about a dozen students at South High School on Monday afternoon. The high school student body is made up of students from 70 different countries.

“Safety is what brought me here and my brother. Opportunity is what brought me and my brother to the United States of America,” said one student.

“To live in a country where I feel my identity is under attack all the time is very disheartening,” said another student.

DPS has developed what they call the “Newcomer Program” which is designed for students who are new to the United States.

“We know how much our refugee students add to our community, we hope this ban on refugees will be lifted immediately, or at last as soon as possible,” said Boasberg.

Boasberg said he heard from a lot of students and parents who say they’re scared of the unknown and the policies of the Trump Administration.

“These are not just events of the past. We are a community that is made stronger, made richer, every day by the contributions of refugee families and refugee families that we accept in Denver Public Schools,” said Boasberg.

Boasberg said discussions with the students are not just vital to the education system but also Democracy so that the students can make educated decisions.

