Delta Passengers Deal With Delays, Cancellations At DIA

DENVER (CBS4)– Delta Airlines passengers were dealing with flight delays and cancellations at Denver International Airport on Monday after a computer glitch over the weekend.

Delta said that the issue has been resolved on Monday morning but passengers were still dealing with the backlog at DIA.

By early Monday, 110 flights had been canceled nationwide and the airline said more may follow. Delta canceled about 170 flights Sunday night after the outage prevented some departures.

At DIA, there were four Delta departures that had been delayed and one flight that had been canceled. There were more delays for arrivals and passengers hoping to connect on a Delta flight out of DIA.

“The turnaround at JFK is pretty close, about 40 minutes to make the next flight so it could be a bit of a run to get there,” said professional snowboarder Angus Pennington.

When asked if they thought they could make it, Pennington replied, “Of course, we’re athletes. We’ve got to be fit for something.”

Delta offered to let passengers booked on flights Monday to delay travel plans for a few days without incurring the usual fee — $200 for domestic flights — for changing a ticket. The airline also declined to carry unaccompanied minors until midday while it recovered from the outage.

In August, Delta suffered a computer breakdown after a power outage in its operations center. The airline canceled more than 2,000 flights over three days and said the outage cost it $100 million.