DENVER (CBS4) – A bill that would make post-traumatic stress disorder a qualifying condition for medical marijuana is making its way through Colorado’s Capitol.

On Monday the Senate State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee held a hearing on the bill.

RELATED STORIES: Marijuana Legalization Story Archive

Dozens of people showed up to show their support for the idea during a committee hearing last summer.

The medical board currently does not allow people with PTSD to get medical marijuana.