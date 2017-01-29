Holland Can Make $35 Million Over 2 Years Under Rockies Contract

January 29, 2017 3:37 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Rockies, Comeback Player Of The Year, Greg Holland

DENVER (AP) – Reliever Greg Holland can earn up to $35 million over two years, including performance bonuses, under his new deal with the Colorado Rockies.

Holland is guaranteed $7 million under the agreement announced Saturday.

He has a $6 million salary this year, and the agreement includes a $15 million conditional player option for 2018 that Holland could exercise if he has at least 50 pitching appearances or 30 games finished this year. If he fails to reach either of those, there would be a $10 million mutual option with a $1 million buyout if Holland declines to exercise it.

There is an $8 million maximum for performance bonus this year. He would get $500,000 each for 30, 35, 40, 45, 50 and 55 pitching appearances. For games finished, he would get $1 million apiece for 20 and 30, and $2 million each for 40, 50 and 60.

In 2018, he could earn $2 million each for 30, 40 and 50 games finished.

Holland has additional award bonuses, including $100,000 for Comeback Player of the Year.

He missed all of last season because of reconstructive elbow surgery that kept him sidelined for all of last season. He said Saturday he expects to be ready for the spring training next month.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

