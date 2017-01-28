Wildfire Prompts Evacuations In El Paso County Near Fountain

January 28, 2017 1:57 PM
Filed Under: Firebrand View, Fountain, Hanover, Indian Village Heights, Pikes Peak International Raceway, Prairie Heights Elementary School, Wildfires

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Evacuations have been ordered after a wildfire broke out Saturday in Hanover.

The fire is burning in the 5800 block of Firebrand View, which is southwest of Pikes Peak International Raceway.

Evacuees should go to Prairie Heights Elementary School located at 7930 Indian Village Heights in Fountain.

