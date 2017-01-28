Police: Man Attempts To Kidnap Child From Back Seat Of Vehicle

January 28, 2017 4:23 PM
Filed Under: Larkridge Shopping Center, Thornton, Thornton Kidnapping, Thornton Police Department

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Thornton would like the public’s help finding an attempted kidnapping suspect.

According to police, on Friday in the area of Larkridge Shopping Center at approximately 4:30 p.m. “a mother and her two children came out of one of the stores and got into their vehicle. While still parked in the parking lot, an unknown black male approached the vehicle and opened the rear passenger driver’s side door.”

(credit: Thornton Police Department)

Police said the suspect tried to grab one of the children in the back seat of the vehicle.

“The mother stated she exited the vehicle and confronted the male at which time he walked away northbound through the parking lot,” police said in a statement.

Additional Information From The Thornton Police Department

Suspect Description: Black male, approximately 5′ 10″, medium build, wearing a black and blue jacket, black pants, black shoes and a black knit style ski cap. The male was wearing black sunglasses and he had several freckles on his face

