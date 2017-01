DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver arrested a man they believe shot and killed another man early Wednesday morning.

Officers rushed to the 3900 block Morrison Road near Perry Street just after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim, later identified as Benjamin Lorenzo, was rushed to the hospital where he died a short time later.

Officers arrested Keith Lamebull for the deadly shooting. He remains in custody for investigation of first-degree murder.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting.