GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– A parent is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed by a high school student in Greeley.

The victim is the father of another Northridge High School student.

Police say the man confronted the teen in the parking lot for driving too fast and a fight broke out.

The student allegedly stabbed the man in the leg.

Police say the man was rushed to the hospital with a serious leg injury.

The student was taken into custody.