Homeowner Left With Damage Repairs After Stolen Car Crash

DENVER (CBS4)– The homeowner at the center of a stolen car crash that began with a series of bizarre events involving another stolen car crash and the death of a woman, has been left with a lot of damage.

Police say it began with a man and a woman riding in a stolen Jeep went off the road at York near 70th Avenue in Adams County and into Clear Creek.

The woman in the car was trapped and could not escape. Her male companion was able to get out of the car. That’s when a Good Samaritan stopped to help and told the man he could get warm in his car while he checked on the woman trapped in the creek.

The man stole the Good Samaritan’s car, a maroon Cadillac, and drove away. Police spotted that vehicle near Interstate 70 and Stapleton Drive and the driver tried to get away from officers which started a pursuit, much of it along Colorado Boulevard.

That Cadillac crashed into a home at 6th and Steele after police performed a PIT maneuver. The century-old home suffered a lot of damage but fortunately the people who live there were not home at the time of the crash.

“From the picture it looks like somehow they hit the car and it came backwards into here and it knocked all this brick down so I guess maybe I’ll go to Home Depot and take a masonry class to fix the awning,” said homeowner Jeff Cheley.

The suspect was seriously injured in that crash.

Unfortunately the woman trapped inside the Jeep that crashed into the creek did not survive.

The victim and suspect have not been identified. What led to the initial crash into the creek has not been released.