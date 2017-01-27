Denver Company That Makes ‘Wine’ For Cats & Dogs Sees Fast Growth

January 27, 2017 3:33 PM
Filed Under: Apollo Peak, Brandon Zavala, Golden, Jefferson County, Pets

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver company that makes “wine” for dogs and cats is expanding.

(credit: Apollo Peak)

(credit: Apollo Peak)

Brandon Zavala started Apollo Peak at a storefront in Denver and he’s now opening a 3,000 square foot facility in Golden after seeing a growing interest in his products.

Apollo Peak makes alcohol-free “cat wine” and “dog wine” in which beets are the primary ingredient and combined with blends of herbs. Beets are safe for cats and dogs to ingest.

Zavala told Business Den he came up with the idea to begin brewing the beverages after sipping some wine while hanging out with his cat Apollo and wishing Apollo could have something to sip, too.

All of the beverages feature silly names that are a play on words usually associated with wine, such as CharDOGnay and Catbernet.

“The business took off faster than I even had to invest in it,” Zavala said.

Apollo Peak products can be found in some small pet shops in Colorado and surrounding states, as well as on their website. Zavala hopes to one day have his products in big box pet stores.

