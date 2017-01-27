Charge Added In Death Of Trooper

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – The man charged in the death of Colorado State Patrol Trooper Cody Donahue will face an additional charge.

Donahue died in Nov. 2016 after being hit by a semi-trailer driven by Noe Gamez-Ruiz on Interstate 25 near the Tomah exit.

He was conducting a traffic investigation.

Gamez-Ruiz, 41, has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in the deadly crash.

Gamez-Ruiz has been charged previously with careless driving resulting in death and failure to yield right-of-way to an emergency vehicle. Those charges remain in addition to the new charge announced by the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office on Friday.