Charge Added In Death Of Trooper

January 27, 2017 6:43 PM
Filed Under: Cody Donahue, Colorado State Patrol, Interstate 25, Noe Gamez-Ruiz

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – The man charged in the death of Colorado State Patrol Trooper Cody Donahue will face an additional charge.

Donahue died in Nov. 2016 after being hit by a semi-trailer driven by Noe Gamez-Ruiz on Interstate 25 near the Tomah exit.

Noe Gamez-Ruiz (credit: Douglas County)

He was conducting a traffic investigation.

Gamez-Ruiz, 41, has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in the deadly crash.

Noe Gamez-Ruiz in court (credit: CBS)

Gamez-Ruiz has been charged previously with careless driving resulting in death and failure to yield right-of-way to an emergency vehicle. Those charges remain in addition to the new charge announced by the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office on Friday.

Trooper Cody Donahue (credit: Colorado State Patrol)

