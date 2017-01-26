Mexican President Cancels Trump Meeting After Border Wall Executive Order

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS4)– The president of Mexico cancelled his meeting with President Donald Trump after he ordered the construction of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

On Thursday morning, Pena Nieto tweeted in Spanish, “This morning we informed the White House that I will not attend the meeting scheduled for next Tuesday,” with Mr. Trump.

Esta mañana hemos informado a la Casa Blanca que no asistiré a la reunión de trabajo programada para el próximo martes con el @POTUS. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) January 26, 2017

This comes less than a day after Nieto held a news conference that criticized Trump’s executive order authorizing the construction of his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Nieto said he regrets Mr. Trump’s decision to build the border wall and insisted yet again that Mexico will not pay for it.

“I have said time and time again, Mexico will not pay for any wall,” he said.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters about the canceled visit, “We’ll look for a date to schedule something in the future. We will keep the lines of communication open.”