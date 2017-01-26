COMING UP: Turf Battle: Analyzing Amy’s List, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Mexican President Cancels Trump Meeting After Border Wall Executive Order

January 26, 2017 2:01 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Mexico Border Wall, Pena Nieto

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS4)– The president of Mexico cancelled his meeting with President Donald Trump after he ordered the construction of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

On Thursday morning, Pena Nieto tweeted in Spanish, “This morning we informed the White House that I will not attend the meeting scheduled for next Tuesday,” with Mr. Trump.

This comes less than a day after Nieto held a news conference that criticized Trump’s executive order authorizing the construction of his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Nieto said he regrets Mr. Trump’s decision to build the border wall and insisted yet again that Mexico will not pay for it.

US President Donald Trump signs an executive order to start the Mexico border wall project at the Department of Homeland Security facility in Washington, DC. (credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)



“I have said time and time again, Mexico will not pay for any wall,” he said.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters about the canceled visit, “We’ll look for a date to schedule something in the future. We will keep the lines of communication open.”

