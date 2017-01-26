COMING UP: Turf Battle: Analyzing Amy’s List, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Jeffco Schools Could Close Schools, Reduce Staff

January 26, 2017 7:30 PM
Filed Under: Dan McMinimee, Jeffco Schools, Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Jefferson County School District will name five schools on Thursday evening that could be closed.

Jeffco Schools also plans to eliminate 150 staff positions.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

This comes after officials were told they need to come up with $25 million to pay for other employees’ compensation and benefits so those employees stay with the district.

“When you can go across to another district, across Sheridan or north of us and you can make $10,000 to $15,000 more per year as a teacher, that’s a no-brainer situation,” said Jeffco Schools Superintendent Dan McMinimee.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

McMinimee said some of the proposed schools set to be closed are not at full capacity.

The Jeffco School Board will announce which schools are on the list of possible closures at Thursday night’s meeting. The closures will be voted on at a later date.

