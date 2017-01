PARKER, Colo. (CBS4)– Two school buses crashed after school Thursday in Parker.

Copter4 flew over the crash at Lincoln and Keystone in Parker where one bus appeared to have rear-ended the other.

Students from Chaparral High School were aboard the Douglas County Schools buses. All on board were okay and not injured.

Two different buses picked up the students and continued on their route home.

The road was closed during the accident investigation.