2 Incidents Involving Ultra-Realistic BB Guns Have Police Concerned

January 26, 2017 10:13 AM
Filed Under: Aaron Kilbon, Jefferson County, Jefferson County Schools, Jefferson County Sheriff, John McDonald

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A warning is out for teenagers when it comes to real guns vs. replicas.

Jefferson County deputies say a recent case could have taken a terrible turn.

Deputy Aaron Kilbon found a BB gun on Monday while checking a suspicious car full of what he said were drunk teenagers. He told CBS4 the BB gun very closely resembled a real gun.

“I would never have known that it was not a real gun,” said Kilbon, who has spent 15 year both in the British infantry and in law enforcement.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Kilbon says a 14 year-old told him about the weapon in the glove box.

Aaron Kilbon (credit: CBS)

Aaron Kilbon (credit: CBS)

“To discover that this 14-year-old kid could have potentially made a mistake, that horrifies me,” Kilbon said.

The sheriff’s office posted a photo on Twitter showing the BB gun and a Beretta gun it is meant to resemble.

They say it is hard to distinguish the difference, even to the trained eye.

Officers also took three BB guns from students in Jefferson County this week. Someone apparently saw two students with the guns.

“I think they really wanted to feel what it would be like to walk around with the gun, to carry it,” said John McDonald, the executive director of safety for JeffCo Schools.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

McDonald compared one of the BB guns to his real gun and said the difference was hard to distinguish. He said the students are lucky officers who approached them were well trained.

“If a student is contacted by security or law enforcement or gets scared when contacted and reaches for this (BB) gun, there’s a tragedy in the making,” McDonald said.

John McDonald (credit: CBS)

John McDonald (credit: CBS)

Those students are now suspended.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Weather App
Send A News Tip

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia