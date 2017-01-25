Trump Hotel Could Be Coming To Denver

January 25, 2017 3:26 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Trump Hotel

DENVER (CBS4) – Trump Hotels is reportedly looking to expand, and Denver is on their shortlist.

“There are 26 major metropolitan areas in the U.S., and we’re in five,” Trump Hotels Chief Executive said after a panel discussion at the Americas Lodging Investment Summit in Los Angeles, according to Bloomberg. “I don’t see any reason that we couldn’t be in all of them eventually.”

Danzinger said, according to the article, that they’re considering opening luxury properties in Denver, as well as Dallas, Seattle, and San Francisco, nearly doubling their existing U.S. properties.

Expansion in China was also an option, but has been shelved.

Trump Hotels currently has a new location in Washington, two properties in New York, one in Chicago, Las Vegas, and Miami, with a new hotel set to open in Vancouver, Canada next month.

