Secretary Of State: Colorado’s Elections Are Clean, Fraud Rare

DENVER (AP) – Colorado’s Republican secretary of state is expressing confidence in the integrity of the state’s elections after President Donald Trump again claimed fraud in November’s presidential vote.

Secretary of State Wayne Williams released a statement Wednesday detailing the numerous steps his office takes to prevent fraud, which he says is rare.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that he was ordering a “major investigation” into voter fraud. He’s falsely asserted that millions of immigrants living here illegally provided Hillary Clinton’s margin in the popular vote.

Trump’s own attorneys have dismissed claims of voter fraud, and secretaries of state across the country have rejected the claims as baseless.

