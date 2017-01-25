Police Search For 7-Eleven Robbers

January 25, 2017 10:18 AM
Filed Under: 7-Eleven, Crime Stoppers, North Federal Boulevard

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver hope someone recognizes the men wanted in a 7-Eleven robbery.

Investigators say just before midnight on Jan. 19, the men walked into the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 1000 N. Federal Boulevard and robbed the place.

The first suspect is described as an Hispanic male, 30-49 years old, 5-foot-8, 180 pounds with a mustache, sideburns and wearing a Peyton Manning hoodie.

The second suspect is described as an Hispanic male, 30-49 years old, 5-foot-8, 150 pounds with a mustache, short brown hair and wearing a blue sports coat.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspects in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

