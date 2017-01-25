Group Protests Bill That Would Allow Services Denied For Religious Reasons

DENVER (CBS4) – A bill at the state Capitol would allow people and business to use their religion to deny services.

As in years past Democrats are expected to kill the bill but Republicans say it’s needed so people aren’t forced to do something against their religion.

A group gathered at the state Capitol on Wednesday to protest the bill. They argue religious freedom is already protected by the First Amendment and people shouldn’t be able to pick and choose which laws they want to follow.

It’s the third year such a bill has been introduced in Colorado.