2 Students Dead, 3 Others Injured In Rollover Crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two Bennett High School students were killed and three others were injured after a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon.

The SUV the students were traveling in rolled over on 38th Avenue near Penrith Road. Three people in the back were ejected. They were not wearing seat belts.

Bennett School District 29J released the names of the injured students as Malachi Clifford, 18; James Dickerson, 16; and Ciara Bingham, 15.

The school district said in a statement that “we can only release the names of the students who were injured in the accident as the deceased students’ names have not been released.”

Troopers say speed was a factor in the crash but don’t believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.

A memorial for the victims will be at the flag poles by the Bennett Park and Recreation center at 7 p.m. Wednesday at 7 p.m.

LINK: bennettrec.org