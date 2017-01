DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are gathering clues in a deadly shooting that claimed one victim early Wednesday morning.

Officers rushed to the 3900 block Morrison Road near Perry Street just after 8 a.m. The man was rushed to the hospital where he died a short time later.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting.

Police continue to investigate whether the victim and gunman knew each other.

The victim’s name has not been released.