Top Denver Secret Service Agent Posted She Wouldn’t ‘Take A Bullet’ For Trump

DENVER (CBS4) – The special agent in charge of the Secret Service’s Denver district is taking heat over a social media post suggesting she wouldn’t “take a bullet” for President Donald Trump and the Secret Service told CBS4 they are “taking the appropriate action.”

According to multiple reports, Secret Service special agent in charge Kerry O’Grady made some posts on Facebook that were anti-Trump in nature.

The Washington Examiner reported one of O’Grady’s Facebook posts last October stated “I’m with her,” referring to Hillary Clinton, and said she “would take jail time over a bullet or an endorsement for what I believe to be disaster to this country.”

O’Grady also mentioned the Hatch Act, which restricts employees with the Secret Service and other executive government branches from engaging in some types of political activities.

“As a public servant for nearly 23 years, I struggle not to violate the Hatch Act. So I keep quiet and skirt the median,” she wrote, according to the Washington Examiner.

On Monday O’Grady told the Washington Examiner “she took down the post after two to three days of greater reflection and wasn’t trying to imply she wouldn’t take a bullet for Trump.”

O’Grady oversees coordination for presidential trips to the Denver area.

Statement To CBS4 From The Secret Service

“The U.S. Secret Service is aware of the postings and we are taking the appropriate action. This is a personnel matter and we will not be commenting further.”

All Secret Service agents and employees are held to the highest standards of professional and ethical conduct. Any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously and swiftly investigated.”