Puffer Patrol Targets Unattended Cars Left Running

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have a warning for drivers who want to warm up their vehicles before heading out on their morning commute: don’t leave your car unattended while running or you will get a ticket.

Law enforcement agencies across Colorado have teamed up for a week-long effort to stop what they call “puffing.”

For the next week, police departments across the state and Denver metro area will remind drivers that despite the chilly temperatures, it’s illegal to leave your car running.

Police want to educate drivers that this is a safety issue, not just a way to write more citations, because those vehicles left running are at a higher risk for theft.

The group Coloradans Against Auto Theft has an interactive map on their website which allows drivers to enter their zip code to determine their risk for auto theft.

Those vehicles equipped with an automatic starter or remote starter system will be exempt from citations.