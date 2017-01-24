New Amazon Facility Being Built To Speed Up Deliveries

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Plans announced on Monday for a new Amazon Fulfillment center in Aurora certainly comes as great news for job hunters. The announcement will also almost certainly mean improved delivery service times for online customers.

“The thing that we’re most proud about is this is the second time they’ve picked us,” said Wendy Mitchell, president of the Aurora Economic Development Council. “They were looking all over Colorado … and for us to be able to land a company of Amazon’s caliber is really something for us to be proud of.”

The 1 million square foot facility, which is a space as big as Denver’s Cherry Creek Shopping Center, will be located at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Smith Way.

Inside, approximately 1,000 new Amazon employees will pick out items from shelves, pack them and ship them to customers.

“It’s a huge economic benefit. We get 1,000 employees here that are working here every day. They’re spending money here. It gives us an opportunity for our citizens to be able to work and live in Aurora,” Mitchell said.

Amazon opened a smaller sortation center in Aurora last year. It receives packages delivered from other Amazon warehouses then redelivers the items to local post offices. Expanded operations could mean customers in Colorado will benefit from Amazon’s delivery within the same day, and even a few hours.

Amazon hopes to open the facility by the next holiday season.

