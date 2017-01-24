Diversity Grant Program Suspended At CSU

January 24, 2017 8:50 AM
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State University is temporarily suspending its diversity grant program after a lawsuit.

The university recently denied a student group funding to bring a pro-life speaker to campus.

Members of CSU Students for Life sued, claiming the university denied them funding strictly because of their views.

They wanted to invite pro-life speaker Josh Brahm to campus to talk about abortion.

Josh Brahm (credit: Josh Brahm/Twitter)

The grant committee denied the funding request. It sent an email saying the speaker did not appear to be entirely unbiased.

The complete statement from CSU about the grant program is posted on a section of their website and reads as follows:

“We are temporarily suspending the LSC Diversity Grant program to review the processes and procedures involved in the grant process. Our aim is to address problems that have come to light with the existing process and ensure that it is managed in keeping with our legal and ethical obligations to all students, the First Amendment, and our institutional commitment to the free and open exchange of ideas.”

