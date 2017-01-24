Westbound Lanes Of Highway 36 Open After Crashes

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Several crashes contributed to the closure of Highway 36 on Tuesday morning. All westbound lanes were reopened just after noon.

The Colorado State Patrol said one crash involved four vehicles and there were other single-vehicle crashes along the highway. There were no serious injuries involved in the crashes.

Westbound lanes of Highway 36 were closed from Foothills Parkway to Baseline but reopened just after noon.

Troopers are investigating whether winter driving conditions like ice and fog contributed to the crashes.