Bill Targets Online Weed Advertising By Unlicensed Sellers

DENVER (CBS4)– A proposed bill at the state Capitol would target anyone who sells pot online without a license to sell marijuana.

The measure would create a new misdemeanor for advertising marijuana if the seller doesn’t have a license. It’s already a crime to sell pot without a license.

There isn’t a law against running an ad for illegal pot sales which makes it difficult for police to go after those behind the ads.

The bill must go through another formal vote in the state Senate before it heads to the state House in the Legislature.