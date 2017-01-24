‘Act of God’ Run Extended

‘An Act of God’ is a one-act play currently showing at the Garner Galleria Theatre at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. It runs through April 8. Get tickets and information about the show at a special page of DenverCenter.org.

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Center for the Performing Arts extended the run of “An Act of God” through April 8. Steven J. Burge is taking over the role of “God.”

“An Act of God” is built on a simple idea, what if God, the all-seeing, all-knowing, all-powerful, decided to take an evening off to discuss it all, the sensible and the silly, with the audience.

It’s a different sort of show, a 90-minute tsunami of one liners, that takes the human race to task.

You might think this would be dancing toward blasphemy, but David Javerbaum’s one-act play is fast, funny, thoughtful and deals more with the nonsense of the human animal then that of the divine.

This show is so incredibly well constructed that you find yourself drawn into the living room of the divine only to be set up for one of the great capers in comic history.

“For 90 minutes I laughed continually. I wasn’t expecting to, but I certainly did,” said CBS4’s Critic at Large Greg Moody.