United Airlines Passengers Back In The Air After Glitch

January 23, 2017 10:24 AM
Filed Under: Denver International Airport, DIA, United Airlines, United Express

DENVER (CBS4)– United Airlines passengers were getting back in the air at Denver International Airport on Monday morning after a ground hold on Sunday cancelled and delayed dozens of flights.

The ground hold started around 6 p.m. Sunday and lasted close to two hours.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

United Airlines told CBS4 the computer systems were running normally on Monday morning but passengers should anticipate some additional delays because of the ground hold on Sunday.

More than a dozen arrivals at Denver International Airport continued to be affected Monday because of Sunday’s glitch which affected pilots’ ability to receive information prior to departure.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

“I got a waiver for the cab, had two hair-raising cab rides and four, three hours of sleep,” said United passenger Mary Brayton. “I have to be teaching a class this afternoon at 1 p.m. and I just hope I make it.”

United apologized for the inconvenience and offered waivers to passengers who needed to reschedule their flight.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

