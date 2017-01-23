United Airlines Passengers Back In The Air After Glitch

DENVER (CBS4)– United Airlines passengers were getting back in the air at Denver International Airport on Monday morning after a ground hold on Sunday cancelled and delayed dozens of flights.

The ground hold started around 6 p.m. Sunday and lasted close to two hours.

United Airlines told CBS4 the computer systems were running normally on Monday morning but passengers should anticipate some additional delays because of the ground hold on Sunday.

More than a dozen arrivals at Denver International Airport continued to be affected Monday because of Sunday’s glitch which affected pilots’ ability to receive information prior to departure.

“I got a waiver for the cab, had two hair-raising cab rides and four, three hours of sleep,” said United passenger Mary Brayton. “I have to be teaching a class this afternoon at 1 p.m. and I just hope I make it.”

United apologized for the inconvenience and offered waivers to passengers who needed to reschedule their flight.