Senate Gives Final Approval On New CIA Director

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – Mike Pompeo has been confirmed and sworn in as the next CIA director.

He was approved by a 66-32 margin.

Senate Democrats postponed the vote originally scheduled for Friday due to concerns over his stance on surveillance issues.

One Democratic senator, Feinstein, said she was backing Pompeo’s nomination because he said he would not obey the president’s orders were he to be asked to reinstate the use of enhanced interrogation techniques.

“I support Mike Pompeo to be director of the CIA,” she said. “And I want to make clear that Congressman Pompeo has committed to following the law with respect to torture.”

With the approval, President Donald Trump has his third official cabinet member.