Red Rocks Announces Concert Lineup

DENVER (CBS4) – Music fans, rejoice! Red Rocks just announced a bulk of their summer concert series.

There are more shows that have yet to be announced.

April 19 – Method Man & Redman/Flatbush Zombies

April 29 – Joe Russo’s Almost Dead with Medeski Martin & Wood

May 5 – Dada Life

May 6 – Papadosio

May 11 – Opeth & Gojira

May 12 – Bonobo & Nick Murphy

May 16 – Primus

May 20 – Global Dub Festival 2017 feat. Flux Pavilion

May 21 – Elephant Revival

May 27 – Odesza

May 28 – Odesza

May 29 – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

May 30 – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

May 31 – Trey Anastasio Band

June 1 – Chromeo/Rufus Du Sol

June 2 – The Motet & Jurassic 5

June 3 – The Disco Biscuits with Shpongle

June 4 – John Prine with Kacey Musgraves

June 6 – Celtic Woman

June 8 – Brit Floyd

June 9 – Boombox & Nahko and Medicine For The People

June 10 – Big Head Todd & The Monsters with Collective Soul

June 11 – Marshmello

June 13 – Chicago & The Doobie Brothers

June 14 – Norah Jones

June 15 – The Music of ABBA

June 17 – Gramatik

June 18 – Portugal. The Man & Local Natives

June 30 – Umphrey’s McGee

July 1 – Umphrey’s McGee

July 2 – Umphrey’s McGee

July 3 – Zeds Dead

July 6 – Pink Martini with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra and special guest Rufus Wainwright

July 10 – An Evening with Santana

July 14 – Railroad Earth & Leftover Salmon

July 20 – Killer Queen

July 25 – 2Cellos

July 29 – Tedeschi Trucks Band

July 30 – Tedeschi Trucks Band

August 2 – The Head & The Heart

August 24 – 1964 The Tribute

August 28 – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

September 4 – Foreigner with Cheap Trick

September 21 – Get The Led Out

September 23 – Greensky Bluegrass

October 6 – Snails + Nightmare