Red Rocks Announces Concert Lineup

DENVER (CBS4) – Music fans, rejoice! Red Rocks just announced a bulk of their summer concert series.
There are more shows that have yet to be announced.
April 19 – Method Man & Redman/Flatbush Zombies
April 29 – Joe Russo’s Almost Dead with Medeski Martin & Wood
May 5 – Dada Life
May 6 – Papadosio
May 11 – Opeth & Gojira
May 12 – Bonobo & Nick Murphy
May 16 – Primus
May 20 – Global Dub Festival 2017 feat. Flux Pavilion
May 21 – Elephant Revival
May 27 – Odesza
May 28 – Odesza
May 29 – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
May 30 – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
May 31 – Trey Anastasio Band
June 1 – Chromeo/Rufus Du Sol
June 2 – The Motet & Jurassic 5
June 3 – The Disco Biscuits with Shpongle
June 4 – John Prine with Kacey Musgraves
June 6 – Celtic Woman
June 8 – Brit Floyd
June 9 – Boombox & Nahko and Medicine For The People
June 10 – Big Head Todd & The Monsters with Collective Soul
June 11 – Marshmello
June 13 – Chicago & The Doobie Brothers
June 14 – Norah Jones
June 15 – The Music of ABBA
June 17 – Gramatik
June 18 – Portugal. The Man & Local Natives
June 30 – Umphrey’s McGee
July 1 – Umphrey’s McGee
July 2 – Umphrey’s McGee
July 3 – Zeds Dead
July 6 – Pink Martini with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra and special guest Rufus Wainwright
July 10 – An Evening with Santana
July 14 – Railroad Earth & Leftover Salmon
July 20 – Killer Queen
July 25 – 2Cellos
July 29 – Tedeschi Trucks Band
July 30 – Tedeschi Trucks Band
August 2 – The Head & The Heart
August 24 – 1964 The Tribute
August 28 – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
September 4 – Foreigner with Cheap Trick
September 21 – Get The Led Out
September 23 – Greensky Bluegrass
October 6 – Snails + Nightmare