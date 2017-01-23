Driver Pleads Guilty In Crash That Killed Reporter

DENVER (CBS4) – The man who struck and killed reporter for the Denver Post last summer pleaded guilty on Monday.

Jesus Carreno pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide – reckless driving and one count of driving under the influence in the death of Colleen O’Connor.

O’Connor was walking in an intersection just after 8 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2016 when she was struck and killed by a car driven by Carreno, 24 at the corner of East 1st Avenue and Downing Street.

Carreno stopped the car several blocks later and called police to report the crash. Police determined that alcohol was involved in the crash.

Carreno faces a sentence ranging from probation to two to six years in prison when he is sentenced on March 3.