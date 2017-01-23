COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Driver Pleads Guilty In Crash That Killed Reporter

January 23, 2017 10:44 AM
Filed Under: Colleen O'Connor, Dana Coffield, Denver Post, Jesus Carreno, Mike Farr

DENVER (CBS4) – The man who struck and killed reporter for the Denver Post last summer pleaded guilty on Monday.

Jesus Carreno pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide – reckless driving and one count of driving under the influence in the death of Colleen O’Connor.

O’Connor was walking in an intersection just after 8 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2016 when she was struck and killed by a car driven by Carreno, 24 at the corner of East 1st Avenue and Downing Street.

(credit: CBS)

Carreno stopped the car several blocks later and called police to report the crash. Police determined that alcohol was involved in the crash.

Jesus Carreno (credit: Denver Police)

Carreno faces a sentence ranging from probation to two to six years in prison when he is sentenced on March 3.

