Dogs Blamed For Killing 12 Animals At Nonprofit Farm

DENVER (CBS4)– A dozen animals were killed by other animals over the weekend at a nonprofit farm for children.

“The dogs came in over the feeders,” Mike Nicks described the chain of events that lead to the slaughter of twelve animals at the Urban Farm at Stapleton.

“There were animals dead in three different pens,” he told CBS4’s Tom Mustin.

Nicks is the Urban Farm’s Executive Director. On Sunday morning, seven goats, three sheep and two rabbits were found dead in their pens.

“They’re all very tame. it was shocking. I have never seen anything like it.”

Investigators believe two dogs from a nearby housing area jumped onto the feeders, and entered the pens together. After killing the animals inside, they climbed onto some tall metal structures, and jumped into adjoining pens.

Dog fur is still visible where the animals tore into the screen of this rabbit hutch. Nicks is confident the dogs worked alone.

“They couldn’t find any human involvement that they can see. It’s just so gruesome, it’s hard not to come to that conclusion,” he said.

Nicks said the dogs are Labrador-Collie mixes, both had tags. They were still on the property when animal control officers arrived.

“Animal control went to pick them up, they were very friendly dogs. You never would have expected it,” said Nicks.

The Urban Farm is a non-profit that provides agricultural and environmental education to metro Denver children and their families. Nicks says the farm animals are tame. One goat and one lamb were pregnant.

“We had five little Nigerian goats. They were the friendliest things. It is hard,” said Nicks.

Nicks says the owners of the dogs have been identified. DPD is looking into possible charges. He believes for both sides; the damage has already been done.

“It’s just going to be bad for their owners and obviously it was very bad for us.”

The two dogs are on what’s known as “police hold.” No word yet on their fate. The Urban Farm at Stapleton is looking to build higher fences to protect their animals.

LINK: The Urban Farm