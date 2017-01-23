COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Dogs Blamed For Killing 12 Animals At Nonprofit Farm

January 23, 2017 3:38 PM
Filed Under: Mike Nicks, Urban Farm, Urban Farm at Stapleton

DENVER (CBS4)– A dozen animals were killed by other animals over the weekend at a nonprofit farm for children.

“The dogs came in over the feeders,” Mike Nicks described the chain of events that lead to the slaughter of twelve animals at the Urban Farm at Stapleton.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

“There were animals dead in three different pens,” he told CBS4’s Tom Mustin.

Nicks is the Urban Farm’s Executive Director. On Sunday morning, seven goats, three sheep and two rabbits were found dead in their pens.

“They’re all very tame. it was shocking. I have never seen anything like it.”

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Investigators believe two dogs from a nearby housing area jumped onto the feeders, and entered the pens together. After killing the animals inside, they climbed onto some tall metal structures, and jumped into adjoining pens.

Dog fur is still visible where the animals tore into the screen of this rabbit hutch. Nicks is confident the dogs worked alone.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

“They couldn’t find any human involvement that they can see. It’s just so gruesome, it’s hard not to come to that conclusion,” he said.

Nicks said the dogs are Labrador-Collie mixes, both had tags. They were still on the property when animal control officers arrived.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

“Animal control went to pick them up, they were very friendly dogs. You never would have expected it,” said Nicks.

The Urban Farm is a non-profit that provides agricultural and environmental education to metro Denver children and their families. Nicks says the farm animals are tame. One goat and one lamb were pregnant.

CBS4's Tom Mustin interviews Mike Nicks at the Urban Farm (credit: CBS)

CBS4’s Tom Mustin interviews Mike Nicks at the Urban Farm (credit: CBS)

“We had five little Nigerian goats. They were the friendliest things. It is hard,” said Nicks.

Nicks says the owners of the dogs have been identified. DPD is looking into possible charges. He believes for both sides; the damage has already been done.

“It’s just going to be bad for their owners and obviously it was very bad for us.”

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The two dogs are on what’s known as “police hold.” No word yet on their fate. The Urban Farm at Stapleton is looking to build higher fences to protect their animals.

LINK: The Urban Farm

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Circus-1903 Contest

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia