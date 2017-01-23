Demaryius Thomas Newest Bronco Named To Pro Bowl

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – An injury to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has opened the door for Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas to play in the 2017 Pro Bowl.

It’s the fifth consecutive season Thomas will play in the Pro Bowl. Ring of Fame safety Steve Atwater (7, 1990-96) and Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe (7, 1992-98) are the only Broncos with five straight Pro Bowl selections.

“Thomas will join cornerback Chris Harris Jr., outside linebacker Von Miller, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, safety Darian Stewart and cornerback Aqib Talib in the league’s annual All-Star Game,” the Broncos said in a statement.

Additional Information From The Denver Broncos

In 2016, Thomas produced his fifth consecutive 90-catch, 1,000-yard season while catching five touchdowns, marking the NFL’s longest active 1,000-yard season streak. His five 1,000-yard seasons rank second in team history behind Ring of Fame wide receiver Rod Smith (8).

Since becoming a full-time starter in 2012, Thomas ranks second in the NFL in catches (492), receiving yards (6,870) and receptions of 25-plus yards (63) in addition to placing fourth in receiving touchdowns (46). Thomas and Sanders have teamed up to become one of seven receiving duos in NFL history to each record three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

Selected by Denver in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft, Thomas has posted a team-record 34 total 100-yard games, a figure that ties for the second most in the NFL since 2011 when he recorded his first 100-yard receiving output.