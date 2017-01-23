Amazon Bringing 1,000 Jobs To Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Online retail giant Amazon announced it will create 1,000 full-time jobs when it opens its first fulfillment center in Colorado.

“We knew Amazon coming to Aurora meant the creation of great jobs for this community and the arrival of a strong corporate neighbor,” said Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan.

Amazon already employees hundreds of people in Aurora at a sortation center.

“Our community has already benefited from their presence here and the announcement of a second facility is very exciting because it means continued economic growth in Aurora and the surrounding communities,” said Hogan. “The hundreds of new jobs this facility will create will have a significant positive impact on our city and the wider region.”

Employees at the Aurora fulfillment center will pick, pack, and ship larger customer items, like sports equipment and furniture.

“One of the benefits we are most proud of is Career Choice, in which Amazon pre-pays 95% tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon,” said Akash Chauhan, Amazon’s vice president of North America Operations. “More than 9,000 employees have pursued degrees through this program and we couldn’t be prouder of their successes.”

Full-time employees will also receive benefits, including healthcare and a 401(k), starting on their first day.

