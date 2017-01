AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Officers arrested two people in connection with a shooting that led to a police pursuit and crash.

The chase started at East Colfax Avenue and Chambers on Sunday. The pursuit ended with a crash on Interstate 70 near Airpark Road.

Police took two people into custody after the crash. Investigators say one of the people arrested shot and hurt someone on Saturday night.

That shooting happened in a Walmart parking lot at Colfax Avenue and Havana Street following a fight.