Some Residents Not Surprised By Shooting At Walmart

January 22, 2017 10:16 AM
Filed Under: Ace Cash Express, Aurora, Colfax Avenue, Havana Street, Walmart Shooting

By Andrea Flores

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora say a suspect is on the loose after shooting a man in Saturday afternoon.

“I’m really shocked,” said Jerry Gui. “We’ve been here seven years and that’s the first shooting that’s happened in this area.”

Police say it started around 12:30 p.m. when a fight between two men in a Walmart parking lot near East Colfax Avenue and Havana Street turned violent.

Investigators say one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the chest.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The victim ran across the lot and into Ace Cash Express to ask for help. He was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Many say violent activity in the area isn’t uncommon.

“It doesn’t really surprise me, because this area has crazy people around here,” Edwin Rivera said. “I know how this area is.”

Police say the suspect got away in a dark colored car and hasn’t been seen since.

He’s described as a Hispanic male, wearing a ball cap and all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora Police or Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Circus-1903 Contest
Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia