Some Residents Not Surprised By Shooting At Walmart

By Andrea Flores

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora say a suspect is on the loose after shooting a man in Saturday afternoon.

“I’m really shocked,” said Jerry Gui. “We’ve been here seven years and that’s the first shooting that’s happened in this area.”

Police say it started around 12:30 p.m. when a fight between two men in a Walmart parking lot near East Colfax Avenue and Havana Street turned violent.

Investigators say one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the chest.

The victim ran across the lot and into Ace Cash Express to ask for help. He was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Many say violent activity in the area isn’t uncommon.

“It doesn’t really surprise me, because this area has crazy people around here,” Edwin Rivera said. “I know how this area is.”

Police say the suspect got away in a dark colored car and hasn’t been seen since.

He’s described as a Hispanic male, wearing a ball cap and all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora Police or Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP.

