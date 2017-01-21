Peyton Manning Helps Tennessee With Search For AD

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning is part of a search committee helping the University of Tennessee in its search for an athletic director.

Tennessee announced Friday that it has hired the Turnkey Sports and Entertainment search firm to assist the school as it seeks a replacement for Dave Hart, who said in August he would be stepping down.

School officials also announced that incoming chancellor Beverly Davenport has assembled a separate search committee to assist her in the hiring process. The committee is chaired by Board of Trustees vice chair Raja Jubran and also includes Manning, Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, Board of Trustees member Charlie Anderson, senior associate athletic director Donna Thomas and business professor Donald Bruce.

Davenport takes over as Tennessee’s chancellor on Feb. 15.

Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion, starred at Tennessee from 1994-97 and was the Heisman Trophy runner-up his senior year.

Manning played at Tennessee during Phillip Fulmer’s coaching tenure. Fulmer’s name has come up as a potential candidate for the athletic director position, and he has expressed interest in the job.

