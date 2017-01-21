LIVE VIDEO: Watch live video from Copter4 flying over the women's march in Denver. (Watch Live | Photo Gallery)

Peyton Manning Helps Tennessee With Search For AD

January 21, 2017 8:42 AM
Filed Under: Peyton Manning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning is part of a search committee helping the University of Tennessee in its search for an athletic director.

Tennessee announced Friday that it has hired the Turnkey Sports and Entertainment search firm to assist the school as it seeks a replacement for Dave Hart, who said in August he would be stepping down.

School officials also announced that incoming chancellor Beverly Davenport has assembled a separate search committee to assist her in the hiring process. The committee is chaired by Board of Trustees vice chair Raja Jubran and also includes Manning, Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, Board of Trustees member Charlie Anderson, senior associate athletic director Donna Thomas and business professor Donald Bruce.

Davenport takes over as Tennessee’s chancellor on Feb. 15.

Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion, starred at Tennessee from 1994-97 and was the Heisman Trophy runner-up his senior year.

Manning played at Tennessee during Phillip Fulmer’s coaching tenure. Fulmer’s name has come up as a potential candidate for the athletic director position, and he has expressed interest in the job.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Circus-1903 Contest

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia