AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are searching for a gunman who shot a man in Aurora early Saturday afternoon.

It started as a fight between two men in a Walmart parking lot at 10390 East Colfax Avenue.

One person pulled out a gun and shot the other. The victim ran into a business called Ace Cash nearby and called for help.

He was taken to the hospital and was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The suspect got away in a dark colored car. Police said they don’t have a good description of him.