Enormous Crowd Gathers In Civic Center Park For Women’s March

DENVER (CBS4) – Tens of thousands of women from across Colorado are gathering in Civic Center Park in Denver Saturday for a solidarity march.

The “Women’s March on Denver” was slowly getting going just before 10 a.m. and is scheduled to last until 3 p.m.

At Colfax Avenue and Broadway women, girls — and many males, too — were filling the streets, many carrying signs. No traffic was getting through.

Event organizers said the event would not take the tone of a protest of the new presidential administration. However, they said the rally would be an event which calls for social justice for women.

Lauren Casteel, CEO of The Women’s Foundation of Colorado, is a scheduled speaker and told CBS4 she would be talking about equal rights for women.

The march in Denver takes place after Donald Trump was sworn in as president on Friday. The largest women’s march in the nation is expected to take place in Washington D.C. at approximately the same time as the Denver march.