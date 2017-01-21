2 Vehicle Crash Seriously Injures 3

ERIE, Colo. (CBS4) – Three people were hurt in a two-car crash in east Boulder County on Saturday morning.

Authorities had to close Baseline Road at the scene of the crash, near Erie Airpark and just east of Lafayette, for several hours.

Police said a vehicle was traveling westbound on the road when it swerved into oncoming traffic and struck a red car that was headed eastbound. The red car was knocked up onto a barrier and was totaled.

The female driver of the red car was flown to a hospital by a helicopter and her condition was critical. Her passenger and the male driver of other vehicle were also taken to a hospital. The male driver’s injury was to his leg and it was described as being serious.