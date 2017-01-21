2 Vehicle Crash Seriously Injures 3

January 21, 2017 2:37 PM
Filed Under: Boulder County, Car Crash, Erie, Lafayette

ERIE, Colo. (CBS4) – Three people were hurt in a two-car crash in east Boulder County on Saturday morning.

Authorities had to close Baseline Road at the scene of the crash, near Erie Airpark and just east of Lafayette, for several hours.

(credit: Mountain View Fire)

(credit: Mountain View Fire)

Police said a vehicle was traveling westbound on the road when it swerved into oncoming traffic and struck a red car that was headed eastbound. The red car was knocked up onto a barrier and was totaled.

(credit: Mountain View Fire)

(credit: Mountain View Fire)

The female driver of the red car was flown to a hospital by a helicopter and her condition was critical. Her passenger and the male driver of other vehicle were also taken to a hospital. The male driver’s injury was to his leg and it was described as being serious.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Circus-1903 Contest

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia