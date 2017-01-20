PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION: Watch CBSN LIVE Coverage Of Inauguration | See Friday's CBS4 TV Schedule

Woman Pleads Guilty In Death Of 3-Year-Old Niece

January 20, 2017 8:16 AM
Filed Under: Bethannie Johnson, Grand Junction, Mesa County, Shanna Lorane Gossett

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A 30-year-old Grand Junction woman has pleaded guilty in the death of her 3-year-old niece.

Shanna Lorane Gossett pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced charge of second-degree murder in the March death of Bethannie Johnson. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss three other charges, including second-degree kidnapping, but made no deal with regard to the length of Gossett’s prison sentence. State law calls for a sentence of 16 to 48 years.

An autopsy determined Bethannie died of multiple blunt-force injuries.

Gossett’s girlfriend, 32-year-old Rebekah Wallin, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and false imprisonment. She is expected to enter a guilty plea on Jan. 26, at which point District Judge Brian Flynn will schedule a sentencing date for both women.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Circus-1903 Contest

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia