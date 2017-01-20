Teenager Killed Outside Strip Club Identified

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The person who died after being shot by a strip club security guard in Adams County was a Denver teenager.

Authorities said on Friday that Luis Javalera Hinojos, 16, died early on Jan. 8 when he was hit by a gunshot.

The incident took place at Players Club on Federal Boulevard near 67th Avenue.

Deputies detained several people after the shooting, which was the third shooting incident at that location in the last year and a half.

Adams County Sheriff’s officials said three male customers were kicked out of the club and returned hours later. At that point, they fired shots from their car toward an armed security guard. The guard then allegedly fired back, striking Hinojos.