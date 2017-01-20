Ski Chairlift Modification Likely Caused Woman’s Fatal Fall

DENVER (AP) — Officials at a small Colorado ski resort say an independent contractor’s modifications to a chairlift likely caused a lurch that toppled a Texas woman 25 feet to her death.

Melissa Cipriani, CEO of Granby Ranch, said in a news release Friday that the contractor modified the electrical drive/control system of the Quick Draw Express lift before the ski season. A Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board report says problems with that system “contributed to a rare dynamic event that occurred on the lift at the time of the incident.”

The chair carrying 40-year-old Kelly Huber and her two daughters hit a support tower Dec. 29, causing the family to fall onto hard-packed snow. The San Antonio woman was killed, and her daughters, ages 9 and 12, were injured.

Resort officials didn’t specify what modifications were made.

