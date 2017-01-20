Dropout Rates Decrease In Denver Schools

DENVER (CBS4) – The state of Colorado has released graduation and drop out rates for schools in districts across the state.

In Denver Public Schools, the state’s largest school district, administrators say the rates aren’t quite where they’d like them to be, but they are moving in the right direction.

The district says it saw a dropout rate decrease during the 2015/2016 school year. The rate went down from 4.6 percent to 4 percent.

The district also says the on-time graduation rate — which tracks students who started in ninth grade — is up to 69 percent.

On Thursday at Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy in southeast Denver, Superintendent Tom Boasberg spoke about the rates. He said Kunsmiller is a “shining example” of a turnaround school that was struggling a few years ago.

It was changed from a middle school to a K-12 school that focuses on arts, and last year the on-time graduation rate at the school was 100 percent.

“What it means is offering better opportunities for our kids, and more oppportunities of the kind that they and their families care so much about,” Boasberg said.

The Colorado Department of Education released the data on its website in a special page titled Colorado graduation rates reach highest marks since 2010, state dropout rates also improve.