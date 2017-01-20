PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION: Watch CBSN Coverage Of Inauguration | See CBS4 TV Schedule | Follow Live

Dropout Rates Decrease In Denver Schools

January 20, 2017 11:52 AM
Filed Under: Denver Public Schools, Dropout Rates, Education, Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy

DENVER (CBS4) – The state of Colorado has released graduation and drop out rates for schools in districts across the state.

In Denver Public Schools, the state’s largest school district, administrators say the rates aren’t quite where they’d like them to be, but they are moving in the right direction.

rates Dropout Rates Decrease In Denver Schools

The district says it saw a dropout rate decrease during the 2015/2016 school year. The rate went down from 4.6 percent to 4 percent.

The district also says the on-time graduation rate — which tracks students who started in ninth grade — is up to 69 percent.

Tom Boasberg (credit: CBS)

Tom Boasberg (credit: CBS)

On Thursday at Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy in southeast Denver, Superintendent Tom Boasberg spoke about the rates. He said Kunsmiller is a “shining example” of a turnaround school that was struggling a few years ago.

It was changed from a middle school to a K-12 school that focuses on arts, and last year the on-time graduation rate at the school was 100 percent.

“What it means is offering better opportunities for our kids, and more oppportunities of the kind that they and their families care so much about,” Boasberg said.

Additional Resources

The Colorado Department of Education released the data on its website in a special page titled Colorado graduation rates reach highest marks since 2010, state dropout rates also improve.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Circus-1903 Contest
Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia