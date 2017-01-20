Coroner IDs Transient Shot At Colorado Springs Residence

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — El Paso County officials have released the name of a transient who was shot to death at a residence in Colorado Springs.
The coroner’s office says 37-year-old Donald Wayne Russell died Thursday morning.
Police say he had entered the three story house that had been converted into apartments and was confronted by a tenant, who shot him.
Under Colorado’s so-called “make my day” law, a resident can use deadly force against an intruder without facing criminal charges. Police are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
