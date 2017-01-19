PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION: Watch Shaun Boyd's Reality Check on CBS4 News at 10 p.m. previewing Donald Trump's inauguration ... CBSN LIVE Coverage Of Inauguration Eve/Concert | Friday's CBS4 TV Schedule

Watch CBS4 For Special Coverage Of Presidential Inauguration Friday

January 19, 2017 3:16 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump

DENVER (CBS4) – Watch CBS4 on Friday for a special schedule for the inauguration of Donald Trump.

A local newscast will air from 4:30 a.m. to 5 a.m., then CBS This Morning will air from 5-8 a.m. with an extended preview.

CBS News coverage of the ceremony begins at 8 a.m. and continues until at least 2 p.m.

LINK: CBS4 TV Schedule

If you miss the day’s events, you can watch an expanded version of CBS Evening News from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and a prime time special “Change and Challenge: The Inauguration of Donald Trump” from 7-8 p.m. (and pre-empts MacGyver, this week only).

