Devices Found In Trash Can Were Not Explosive

January 19, 2017 11:57 AM
Boulder County Bomb Squad, Longmont, Longmont Police Department

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– The Boulder County Bomb Squad determined that the possible pipe bombs found in a trash can outside a liquor store in Longmont on Wednesday did not contain any explosive material.

Two people searching for recyclables in the trash can found what looked like two pipe bombs on Wednesday morning. They told the owner of the Twin Peaks liquor store in the 900 block of South Hover Street and the store owner called police. Officers cordoned off the area.

Officers from the Longmont Police Department and crews from Longmont Fire Department responded and called the Boulder County Bomb Squad to assist in the investigation.

The Boulder County Bomb Squad removed the devices and took them to a safe location to be disassembled. They learned there was no explosive material in the devices.

Longmont police told CBS4 that manufacturing and possessing false or hoax devices is still a felony.

The investigation continues into who is responsible for leaving the devices in the trash can.

