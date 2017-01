LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous note of support earlier this week.

A deputy found the note on a squad car, and shared the message on their Facebook page.

The note reads, “Thank you for all you do. God bless and be safe. Hope your day is everything you want! Thanks again for serving!!!”

In their post, the sheriff’s office thanked whomever left the note, saying “we are fortunate to serve the great citizens of Larimer County.”