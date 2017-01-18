Top State Executive Fired, CBI Investigating Alleged Embezzlement

January 18, 2017 10:00 PM
By Brian Maass

DENVER (CBS4) – CBS4 has learned the Colorado Department of Transportation has fired one of its top executives amidst concerns he stole thousands of dollars through the use of CDOT purchasing cards.

CDOT terminated Chris Wedor, its director of audits, Dec. 29, after the agency discovered “irregularities” in Wedor’s use of the state credit cards.

Amy Ford, CDOT communications director, confirmed the CBS4 report but declined to provide specifics.

“CDOT was looking at expenditures and found irregularities, and when we did we turned it over to CBI and terminated him,” Ford said.

One source familiar with the case said the amount in question is in the tens of thousands of dollars and involves using the CDOT purchasing cards for personal expenses.

Wedor, who was being paid $112,000 annually, did not respond to emails, calls or a written letter from CBS4. During a personal visit to his Green Valley Ranch home, a second man at the home refused to talk and quickly ran inside and closed the garage door when he spotted a crew from CBS4.

Wedor began working as CDOT’s director of audit in April 2016, according to an online profile. Prior to that, he was the audit manager for the City and County of Denver for nearly six years. Wedor also ran unsuccessfully for Denver City Council.

“No one is immune and everyone is accountable”, said Ford. “It doesn’t matter if you are an executive or a mechanic.”

CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass has been with the station more than 30 years uncovering waste, fraud and corruption. Follow him on Twitter @Briancbs4.

